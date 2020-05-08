Dairyhäus officially opens for online orders
ROCKTON (WREX) — A summertime favorite has officially reopened while adhering to the state's stay-at-home order.
Dairyhäus in Rockton has officially reopened for online orders.
Here's how it'll work:
- Go to www.dairyhausrockton.com to shop for Dairyhäus ice cream & merchandise.
- Pay online & wait until you receive an email that your order is ready for pick-up.
- At your scheduled day and pick-up time, park in a numbered spot in the back of Dairyhäus.
- Text 815-624-6100 with last name, order number and parking spot
- Pop your trunk and the order will be placed inside
Dairyhäus is located at 113 E Main St. Rockton.