Crusader moving services from Mercyhealth following decision to eliminate multiple Medicaid providers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Crusader Commmmunity Health is moving its OB/GYN services from Mercyhealth to SwedishAmerican Health System.



Crusader Community Health says the decision came after Mercyhealth announced it won't be accepting patients with IlliniCare, Meridian, Molina Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid.

Crusader Community Health says Mercyhealth's decision will limit Crusader patients' ability to access hospital and specialty services at Mercyhealth.

Crusader says its decision will ensure its OB/GYN patients continued access to hospital and specialty care after Mercyhealth’s plan termination dates.

“Over the past several years, our OB/GYN patients have received excellent care through our relationship with Mercyhealth,” stated Sam Miller, Crusader President & CEO. “We are confident our OB/GYN patients will also receive excellent care at SwedishAmerican.”

Crusader Community Health previously had its OB/GYN services at SwedishAmerican Health System, but moved to Mercyhealth in January of 2017.



At the time of the move, Mercyhealth said it felt like it was more equipped to handle the move.



Here's what Javon Bea, the CEO of Mercyhealth, said regarding the move back in 2017:



"I think that they've seen the need to be able to access the 24 hour in-house services that Mercyhealth at the Rockton Avenue campus offers our decision is not a financial one. It's not one hospital against another. It's because we have so many high risk women and a new hospital designed to take care of these women coming to Rockford and this is a transition for us."

The transition of the OB/GYN hospital services will take place in July 2020.