Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy honored by community, laid to rest

OREGON (WREX) — A Boone County Sheriff's Deputy, who died in the line of duty, is laid to rest. A private burial followed a small service, in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Scott Bowers died May 2 of a heart attack. He was working from home, which means he died in the line of duty, serving his community.

But even in the age of the coronavirus, the community was still able to come together to celebrate his life. Hundreds of people and law enforcement came out to show their support.

Across the Washington Street bridge you couldn't miss the never ending line of cars, the flags waving in the breeze, and people standing at attention. They were all signs a hero has left us.

"Deputy Bowers was one of those officers that actually everybody loved," Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest says. "He was so loved and well respected by his peers."

Deputy Scott Bowers died in the line of duty at just 37 years old.

"I always remember him being a phenomenal, nice guy," Mike Guzman, a childhood friend, says.

A dedicated public servant with a variety of talents, Deputy Bowers served in a multitude of areas. But he's remembered most, not for what he did, but for who he was.

"Touched a lot of people, pure quality individual," Sheriff Ernest says. "He's truly going to be missed."

On Friday, brothers and sisters in blue came from all over the region.

"I think it shows that rural-America really comes out and supports the blue," Nelda Johnson, who stood along the procession path to pay tribute, says.

Stacy Flanagan also stood along the path that stretched from Oregon High School to the cemetery.

"It was just really touching to see the different police departments," Flanagan adds.

It was a chance for law enforcement and the community to say their goodbyes to the man who spent his whole life in Oregon, and his whole career protecting and serving. It was an honor for a first responder that nothing, not even the COVID-19 pandemic, could stop.

"With unique times you can't go to the funeral home to try and show your respects, so to see, not only the police departments, but the people along the way, just line the roadway and show their respects to the family, and know that they're thinking about them, is awesome," Guzman says.

But everyone there couldn't help but think of the young deputy so full of life, gone too soon.

Bowers leaves behind his wife, Melissa, and two children, Brayden and Brooklyn.