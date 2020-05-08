Aide to Vice President Pence tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has the coronavirus, marking the second person in the White House complex known to test positive this week.



White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is confirming the latest positive testing, and insists the White House continues to operate safely.



The positive test for the Pence aide came one day after White House officials confirmed that a member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump's valets tested positive for the coronavirus.



Trump says some staffers who interact with him closely would now be tested daily.