2,887 new coronavirus cases reported in Illinois in last 24 hours, 130 new deaths

CHICAGO (WREX) — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths related to the virus continues to rise.



On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,887 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases up to 73,760.



The number of deaths related to the virus has also gone up. The state reported 130 new deaths, bringing the total death toll across the state up to 3,241.

Pope County is now reporting a case of COVID-19. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 73,760 cases, including 3,241 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 20,671 specimens for a total of 399,714.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

