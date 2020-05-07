Woodward temporarily closes Loves Park plant following presumptive-positive COVID-19 case

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Woodward plant in Loves Park will be temporarily closed after an employee tests presumptive positive for COVID-19.



A spokesperson with Woodward says they were notified of the member's diagnosis Thursday morning. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a local public health laboratory, but results are still pending confirmation at a CDC lab.



The spokesperson says Woodward is implementing its emergency safety protocols, which includes closing the plant for a deep clean and disinfecting.



Once complete, employees will return to work, said the spokesperson. While there is not a date set, Woodward expects the plant to reopen on Monday, May 11.



There's currently 400 employees at the Loves Park Campus, according to a spokesperson with Woodward. The member who tested presumptive positive is a third shift worker, which currently has 44 members on that shift, says the spokesperson.