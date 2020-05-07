While unemployment numbers rise, numerous viewers tell 13 News they can’t file their claim

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new national report shows 33 million people have lost their jobs and filed unemployment claims.

The numbers show more than 20 million private sector jobs were lost in April. About 800,000 private sector jobs were lost in April.

One million Illinoisans have filed for unemployment since March. In the past week alone, the state received nearly 75,000 applications. That number is expected to rise Monday when the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program opens for self-employed workers.

Governor J.B. Pritzker says this is unprecedented for the state unemployment office.

"IDES is now paying employment benefits in a timely manner to 99.9% of clean claims," says Prtizker.

While the governor says the payment rate is high, dozens of viewers have reached out to 13 News over the past weeks, sharing stories of major issues they're having successfully filing their claim.

One of those people is Kristy. She didn't want to share her last name with 13 News but says she's a small business owner and single mother.

"I have literally called of hundreds of times," says Kristy. "Hour after hour, days after days. For seven weeks, I can't get through."

Kristy doesn't have computer access and says when she called IDES there's an issue with her pin number, something the office tells her can't be fixed over the phone.

"Then the couple times I get through and there's hope," says Kristy. "You get that recording that passes you back and forth between two numbers. No human. And then it hangs up on you."

As each day passes with no help, Kristy's anxiety and frustration mount.

"You can't give up because your family relies on it, your livelihood, your children."

Amy Brewer says she lost her job in February and filed an unemployment claim that was denied. She filed an appeal that was denied. She then started a new job, only to be let go three days after starting due to COVID-19. She filed an unemployment claim for her recent job and was told by IDES she didn't qualify. She's been working to appeal her first denial but says she recently learned from IDES her documents were likely sitting untouched.

"That's when he told me they had 17,000 documents faxed in they have not gone through yet," says Brewer.

Amy says the state told her to file the appeal online. She has internet on her phone but doesn't have it on her computer. Without it, she can't file the online appeal. She says her niece is now helping her.

"I was just floored by that that it's not mobile accessible," says Brewer.

Barb Madisen says she worked in both Wisconsin and Illinois leading up to the COVID-19 outbreak. She says each state is telling her to file with the other state. She says her stimulus check was quickly spent on getting back on her feet, and now she's back to zero.

"I've made thousands of calls just to get through to you guys [IDES] twice in the last 7 weeks," says Madisen. "My rent is $1285. I've given him $750 and now I have no money. I have no food, I have some medications. I have some health issues, I'm 58 and I can't even get my medication."