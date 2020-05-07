Temperatures are about to plunge after warm Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — High temperatures climbed into the middle 60s Wednesday and another mild afternoon is ahead for Thursday. Much cooler temperatures arrive by Friday, persisting for much of the upcoming weekend.

One last warm day:

Thursday features sunny skies and warmer temperatures than what the region has experienced at times this week. After a cool start to the day, highs climb into the middle 60s ahead of an approaching cold front.

Highs Thursday climb into the middle 60s for some ahead of an approaching cold front.

Normally cold fronts are the focus for rain or storms, but this particular cold front is coming in with little moisture to play with. The weather looks to remain pretty dry through much of the day, though clouds are likely to increase in coverage by the afternoon.

Rain chances overnight:

While the cold front is going to swing through the Stateline with mostly dry conditions, rain chances ramp up slightly overnight into the predawn hours of Friday. This brief chance for rain comes in as a disturbance in the upper levels pivots across the Great Lakes Basin. The best chance for rain looks to set up south of I-88 and only lasts through the predawn hours before sunrise Friday.

A stray shower is possible overnight Thursday into Friday, but the best chance for rain stays to the south.

Cooler times ahead:

The cold front that slides through Thursday brings a late-season chill by Friday. Highs nearly 20° below average Friday afternoon give way to lows in the upper 20s overnight Friday into Saturday. A freeze watch goes into effect region-wide at midnight Saturday, lasting until 8 AM. Any tender vegetation should be brought in or covered before going to bed Friday night.

Records could be threatened or broken Friday night into Saturday morning.

Highs slowly climb into the weekend, with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Mother's Day brings a return to showery conditions, especially early in the day.

Temperatures remain well below average through early next week.

Temperatures only gradually rise into next week, with highs early next week climbing into the lower 60s by midweek.