Strike avoided: Nursing home workers set to receive hazard pay part of new contract

CHICAGO (WREX) — Thousands of nursing home workers will not be going on strike this Friday after coming to a tentative agreement with nursing home owners.



A tentative agreement was announced early Thursday morning with nursing home workers and the Illinois Association of Health Care Facilities, according to SEIU Healthcare.



Caregivers from 64 different nursing homes, including Alden Debes Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Rockford, were set to strike on Friday. Workers were going to demand hazard pay, paid time off, and protection and resources to protect themselves and the people they care for.

In a statement from SEIU Healthcare, the new contract brings the following:

Higher baseline wages bringing all workers above $15 an hour and establishing greater parity in wages across geographic areas

Hazard pay for all workers for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis

Additional fully paid sick days for COVID-19 related testing, illness or quarantine for duration of the crisis

Provisions ensuring that employees are not required to work without adequate PPE as determined by regulatory agencies for the duration of the crisis

The agreement must still be ratified by the larger groups of members, who will be impacted by its terms, but was overwhelmingly supported by members of the bargaining committee, according to SEIU Healthcare.

A SEIU spokeswoman said in a a statement that the agreement "continues to build on the progress made by nursing home workers in recent years to lift wage standards for the industry."