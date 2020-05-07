Rockford teen and young adult arrested on weapons charges after chase with police

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford teenager and another young adult are in custody on weapons charges after a car chase with police ends in a crash.

According to the Rockford Police Department, officers responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle near Reid Farm Road and Academy Trail in Rockford just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.



Police say the car sped off and crashed into a pole at the intersection of Alpine Road and Broadway.



The two suspects ran from the crash, but were arrested after a short pursuit, according to police. During the investigation, two handguns were also recovered.

The 16-year-old male has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting an officer and possession of cannabis.

Quavion Taylor, 19, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing to elude and resisting an officer.



Taylor is in custody the Winnebago County Jail, the juvenile is in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.



The charges against both men are merely accusations and both are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.