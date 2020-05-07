River Flood Warning until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg

downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.

* until Saturday evening.

* At 730 AM Thursday the stage was 10.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by

Saturday afternoon.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Winaki Trail and Onaway Trail are threatened

south of Algonquin.

&&