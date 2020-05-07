River Flood Warning until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until SAT 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Mchenry County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg
downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.
* until Saturday evening.
* At 730 AM Thursday the stage was 10.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by
Saturday afternoon.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Winaki Trail and Onaway Trail are threatened
south of Algonquin.
&&