Pritzker: ‘Highly unlikely’ Illinois State Fair happens this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Governor JB Pritzker says it's highly unlikely the Illinois State Fair will be possible this summer.



However, the Illinois Department of Agriculture is closely working with the Public Health Department to make sure people would be safe in case it can go on as planned.

Illinois Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II is glad the fair is the latest it can be this year. The events are scheduled from August 13-23. He says that helps for planning alongside Pritzker's Restore Illinois timeline. Costello says the State Fair brings in over $80 million for Sangamon County and the surrounding areas with people coming into town from across the state. He says the DuQuoin State Fair is also an economic engine for downstate Illinois.

"Our hope is to have a fair. We think people need something to look forward to and we'll just have to determine and reevaluate as we go," Costello said. "The most important thing I can stress to you is we will be working with the Department of Public Health to make that decision."

Safety comes first

If there is a fair, Costello explains there may have to be new guidelines required for everyone's safety. He say says the Department is discussing the possibility of implementing social distancing and face coverings on the fair grounds. Like Costello, Pritzker nothing is more important than health of residents.

"I've been to the state fairs. I think many people have. You know that this will be many people packed together in buildings or even on pathways. So I do not believe that we'll be able to open the State Fair," Pritzker said. The governor is hopeful there will be treatments by late August. He noted researchers and medical experts are already working on a treatment approved by the FDA called remdesivir. "I hope there will be many others and maybe by the time these larger events roll around we might be able to have a treatment that's very effective. Then I think there is a possibility."