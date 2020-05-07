National Guard says 2,100 COVID-19 tests done in Rockford not missing, just ‘in limbo’

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A technical issue is to blame for the fact that 2,100 people don't have their COVID-19 test results back.

All the impacted tests were done at the U of I College of Medicine Rockford campus. The county announced Wednesday that 2,100 tests were missing and it was working to resolve the issue.

On Thursday, the National Guard told 13 WREX the issue was unique to only one lab the county was using. It said the lab could not securely send the test data electronically to the Illinois Department of Public Health. As a result, the tests are in limbo until the results can get printed to paper copies.

The test site is open and samples are being sent to a different lab, which the National Guard says has a proven track record of successfully getting people results. It encourages people to come to the U of I College of Medicine Rockford campus for testing, as it's allotted 500 tests per day.

More information about the testing troubles is expected later today at the Winnebago County Health Department COVID-19 News conference. You can watch that press conference on 13 WREX or stream it here.