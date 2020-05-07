HOUSE FIRE: Boone County Fire Department calls house "total loss" after structure catches fire earlier this afternoon. More information: https://wrex.com/2020/05/07/minor-injuries-reported-after-house-fire-in-belvidere/ Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, May 7, 2020

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A family is expected to be OK after their house caught fire Thursday afternoon in Belvidere.



First responders were called to the 10300 block of Wentworth Place in Belvidere just before 1 p.m.



Authorities say when they arrived on scene, the entire house was engulfed in flames.



The family inside was able to make it OK, but a couple people are being treated for smoke inhalation, according to the Boone County Fire Department. There's no word on how many people were inside at the time of the fire.



14 different crews were called to the home, which is considered a "total loss."



Riverside Rd. will be blocked off from Wentworth and Olson roads while crews are on the scene.