Mercyhealth provides a way for you to say ‘thank you’ to nurses

3:26 pm Coronavirus, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford health care system is giving you a chance to say "thank you" to its nurses on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercyhealth would like your help recognizing nurses who go above and beyond in providing exceptional service to its patients, physicians, customers and co-workers.

Mercyhealh is giving out a "WOW Award" for nurses who have provided a "WOW" experience!

Mercyhealth is now asking the community to send thank you letters/notes for nurses on the frontline!

Click here to fill out a WOW Award nomination form.

