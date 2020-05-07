Married nurses support each other on COVID-19 floor

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Nurses have a front row seat to the virus. On National Nurses Week, we share the story of a husband and wife team who made a big sacrifice to treat patients on the COVID floor at SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Meet Aaron and Erica Christianson, the husband and wife duo working side by side to help COVID-19 patients.

"I'm fortunate to have him," Erica says. "He's been pretty much my rock this whole time."

They lean on each other in the face of a global pandemic.

"I don't know how we would've done it without the support system," Aaron adds.

Aaron and Erica have known each other for nearly a decade, going back to when they were paired up as lab partners in nursing school at Aurora University.

"She did all the work," Aaron joked. "Yeah, he was a slacker," Erica adds with a laugh.

After graduating in 2015, they found themselves working under the same roof again at SwedishAmerican Hospital. Aaron has worked in the Cardiac Surveillance Unit, while Erica worked in the Surgicare Center

"It's been a really nice transition," Erica says of working with her husband. "We get many opportunities to decompress with each other after a long day and from there it's fun."

Now, both are on the COVID-19 floor and the couple says it's made their relationship stronger.

"We collaborate and talk about different ideas for our patients [to] see what's working and what's not," Erica explains.

But one part of their team is left out, their five-year-old son Henry.

"He's been living with my in-laws for the past six weeks or so," Aaron says. "We talked amongst each other and decide that once the first cases started happening in Winnebago County that it'd be safest for him and for everyone."

Leaving your family is a harsh reality of serving on the frontlines during this pandemic.

"Knowing that I was going to work and knowing that he was going down there and I wouldn't see him for awhile, there was definitely a few tears shed on the way to work," Erica says.

And now they only see Henry virtually to tell him they love him and they miss him.

This is the sacrifice the Christianson's make to keep you safe, but they have each other's back every step of the way.