Guilford teammates gear up for college while missing out on senior season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — No breakdowns before a game. No "Dog on the Field" awards after the game. The silver lining for Guilford's Courtney Hinrichs and Jaedyn Mitchell is they get to play college soccer.

"Continuing playing, since we didn't get it this year, I'm really excited to get back into it," Mitchell, who is committed to Monmouth, said. "On my visit I got to play with some of the girls. They were all really nice and had just won their Midwestern tournament. They're all really helpful girls."

Hinrichs is committed to NCAA Division I UW-Milwaukee, a team with a winning tradition in recent years.

"I chose Milwaukee because it's sort of close to home so I can come home when I want and my parents can come and watch me," Hinrichs said. "The soccer program is obviously pretty nice. I've played soccer my whole life to get to this point. It's exciting I can finally be a part of college soccer."

But having a soccer future beyond this year doesn't make this spring any easier.

"Yeah, we have a future ahead of us but we want to have that senior night, our final game and a chance to win the NIC-10 conference," Mitchell said.

"We were going to be good this year," Hinrichs added.

The teammates went back and forth during a Zoom interview, like they were passing the ball to each other and setting up a goal.

"Man, I miss playing," Mitchell said.

"Yeah, me too," added Hinrichs. "I feel like it's going to be rough when I get back because I have not touched a soccer ball."

Sure, they miss the game. But they also miss the funny moments. Those little things that make high school sports so memorable. That's what's making this such a tough spring for so many high school athletes.