Freeze Watch from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east

central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…From late Friday night through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

