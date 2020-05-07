Freeze Watch from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY

SATURDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s

are possible. The coldest temperatures are expected north of

I-80. There is potential for localized areas to drop into the

middle 20s north of highway 30.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,

northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and

west central Illinois.

* WHEN…From late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation if not protected or brought indoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that

have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover

above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&