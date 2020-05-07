Freeze Watch from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY
SATURDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s
are possible. The coldest temperatures are expected north of
I-80. There is potential for localized areas to drop into the
middle 20s north of highway 30.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,
northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and
west central Illinois.
* WHEN…From late Friday night into early Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation if not protected or brought indoors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that
have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover
above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&