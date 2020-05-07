Freeze Watch from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Freeze Watch from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…From late Friday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&