Families express frustration waiting for COVID-19 tests after lab error

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It turns out 2,100 COVID-19 tests done out of Rockford aren't missing, but the families waiting for the results say they might as well be.

"It's very frustrating. I should have my results by now, " said Gretchen Beaman.

Beaman and her daughter got tested last Thursday for the virus at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford campus. It wasn't until a friend got tested after her and got his results back that she realized something was wrong.

"He tested at a different facility and he got his results Monday and I still don't have mine.," she said.

Cathy McClure's son was tested on the same day, at the same facility as Beaman. The National Guard said the lab the 2,100 tests were sent to could not securely send the test data electronically to the Illinois Department of Public Health. As a result, the tests are in limbo until the results can get printed to paper copies.

McClure said not getting the test results has completely disrupted her son's life, since he must stay isolated until he knows whether he has the virus.

"It's been really rough, obviously he can't work. he is getting paid but and then he has to be away from his family," said McClure.

After six days passed, hearing no results, McClure's son called the health department.

"They acted like they didn't know who he was. They asked him, what is your birthday? What is your middle name? And basically said, well we don't have your results," she said.

Both women are now, much like the tests, in limbo. Waiting for answers they desperately want and need.

"Let's get the ball going so that these people can go on with their lives not knowing whether they're negative or positive," said McClure.

If you believe your test results are among those impacted, you can call: 815--319-6705.