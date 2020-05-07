Dr. Martell: Stateline is ‘on track’ to move to Phase 3 of the state’s 5-phase plan to reopen

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Health officials in Winnebago County say the Stateline is "on track" for moving to Phase 3 of the state's 5-phase plan to reopen.



Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the "Restore Illinois" plan earlier this week, which is a 5-phase plan to allow the state to reopen. The plan is operated on a region-by-region basis.



The northern Illinois area, including Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Lee counties, are in the North-Central region. The North-Central region has a total of 27 counties.



The state moved to Phase 2 of the plan on May 1. Gov. Pritzker says the earliest a region can move to Phase 3 is May 29.



So what will need to be done to allow the region to move to Phase 3? The region must meet a number of requirements established by the Illinois Department of Public Health.



Dr. Sandra Martell, the administer of the Winnebago County Health Department, says our region is "moving in the right direction."



Dr. Martell also addressed criteria needed to move to Phase 3 and how Winnebago County is doing in some of the different requirements.

Criteria Needed to Move to Phase 3:

At or under a 20 percent positivity rate and increasing no more than 10 percentage points over a 14-day period. Winnebago County has been hovering around 16-17%, according to Dr. Martell, but says we haven't seen a decline in cases, yet.

No overall increase (i.e. stability or decrease) in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness for 28 days.

Available surge capacity of at least 14 percent of ICU beds, medical and surgical beds, and ventilators.

Testing available for all patients, health care workers, first responders, people with underlying conditions, and residents and staff in congregate living facilities. There's been over 8,800 tests done in Winnebago County, which is roughly 3 percent of the county's population.

Begin contact tracing and monitoring within 24 hours of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Winnebago County has been able to accomplish this already, Dr. Martell says.



Click here to look at all 5-phases of the plan.

Winnebago County reported 52 new cases and 4 new deaths related to the virus on Thursday.