Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,000 in Illinois, total cases over 70,000

CHICAGO (WREX) — More than 70,000 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus while more than 3,000 people have lost their life from the virus.



On Thursday, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,641 new cases of the virus across the state, bringing the state's total up to 70,873.



The state also reached 3,000 deaths related to the virus on Thursday. The state reported 138 new deaths, bringing the total number up to 3,111.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 70,873 cases, including 3,111 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 17,783 specimens for a total of 379,043.



These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.



