Boone County Bingo gives players a chance to support local economy

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Boone County looks to a classic game to jumpstart its economy.

The Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce has a bingo card that people can fill out. From now until May 31, players can complete different tasks like donating to a local nonproft, grab takeout for breakfast or take a virtual fitness class. If you send a screenshot of all the items you completed to the chamber, you could get a prize.

"We’re going to draw 10 winners, and there will be a $100 gift card for those winners," said Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Grafton. "So we’re going to put $1,000 back into the local community."

To be placed into a drawing to win one of the gift cards, email a screenshot of the items you completed to get a bingo to info@BelvidereChamber.com no later than 8 a.m. on Friday, June 5. You are also asked to use #BooneCoStrong when posting on social media in order to be eligible to win.

To download a card, click here.