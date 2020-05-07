Bears to play 4 games in primetime, end season vs. Packers

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Chicago Bears will open the 2020 season on the road at Detroit, the first of four straight noon kickoffs to start the year. They'll play four games in primetime, including a Thursday night date with Tom Brady and Tampa Bay at Soldier Field.

The Bears could get a chance to see Rockford native James Robinson in Jacksonville, before closing the season at home against the Packers. The other Bears-Packers showdown is a Sunday night game at Lambeau Field coming off Chicago's bye. Here's a look at their full schedule:

Sunday, Sept. 13 at Detroit, noon

Sunday, Sept. 20 VS. N.Y. GIANTS, NOON

Sunday, Sept. 27 at Atlanta, noon

Sunday, Oct. 4 VS. INDIANAPOLIS, NOON

Thursday, Oct. 8 VS. TAMPA BAY, 7:20 PM

Sunday, Oct. 18 at Carolina, noon*

Monday, Oct. 26 at L.A. Rams, 7:15 pm

Sunday, Nov. 1 VS. NEW ORLEANS, 3:25 PM*

Sunday, Nov. 8 at Tennessee, noon*

Monday, Nov. 16 VS. MINNESOTA, 7:15 PM

BYE WEEK

Sunday, Nov. 29 at Green Bay, 7:20 pm*

Sunday, Dec. 6 VS. DETROIT, NOON*

Sunday, Dec. 13 VS. HOUSTON, NOON*

Sunday, Dec. 20 at Minnesota, noon*

Sunday, Dec. 27 at Jacksonville, noon*

Sunday, Jan. 3 VS. GREEN BAY, NOON*

*Subject to flexible scheduling