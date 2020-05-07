A Freeze Watch is on the way as temperatures plummet Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Plants and crops may be harmed by the incoming near-record cold air this weekend. Get ready to cover up your plants if need be as the weather feels more like March into next week.

Freeze Watch:

The Arctic cold front sweeps through this evening, but we don't get the brunt of the cold air just yet. The cooler conditions lag behind the front a ways. While the weather will still be chilly tonight, we at least avoid the worst of it.

Temperatures fall into the middle 30's tonight as the cold air takes hold. Winds remain breezy from the north. A breezy wind keeps the air well-mixed and prevents the temperature from dropping off as you head to the ground. The result of all of this: frost isn't likely tonight, despite temperatures in the 30's. The breezy helps keep frost away (we need a calm night to help frost form).

By Friday, however, we definitely feel the cold air. Temperatures only warm to the upper 40's, which is over 20 degrees below average. A sunny sky may help take a little of the edge off of the cold, but breezy winds may counteract that.

The National Weather Service issued Freeze Watches for Friday night.

The worst of the cold hits Friday night, and that's when Freeze Watches from the National Weather Service go into effect. Temperatures during this time fall to the upper 20's, which can be harmful or deadly to crops and sensitive plants.

A blanket or a simple cover may trap enough warm air to keep frost away from plants.

Cover up or protect those plants from the cold as much as possible, if you need to. A simple blanket or covering over the plants may trap just enough heat to keep the frost or freeze away.

Cool stretch:

After a very cold Friday night, temperatures rebound a little Saturday but are still well below average. Conditions warm into the upper 50's, with a lot of sunshine.

We return to the low 50's Sunday, and Mother's Day does look like a dreary one. Rain showers enter the picture early Sunday morning, and last through much of the day. We may see a couple of quick downpours, but thunder isn't likely.

After a soggy end to the weekend, the weather turns back to sunny for Monday and Tuesday. With the cold pattern staying stubbornly in place, temperatures remain below 60 degrees both days, despite the sunshine. We may see the 60's again by Wednesday, though rain showers are likely both Wednesday and Thursday.

We may keep warming after that, with near average weather again by next weekend.