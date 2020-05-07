4 new COVID-19 deaths in Winnebago County, baby diagnosed with the virus

COVID-19 UPDATE: Local leaders provide an update on the spread of coronavirus in Winnebago County. Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, 7 May 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department says 4 more people have died in the county as a result of COVID-19.



The new deaths brings the total in the county up to 26.



The county also reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total number of cases up to 786. One of the new cases is a child under the age of 1, according to Dr. Sandra Martell, the director of the Winnebago County Health Department.



Of the 786 total cases, 172 people have recovered from the virus, according to Dr. Martell.



The health department did include new areas of concern: Rosecrance, The Atrium and Lincolnshire Place in Machesney Park.



Of the 786 total cases in the county, 155 have been in congregate settings, says Dr. Martell.