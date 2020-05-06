Workplace Staffing says COVID-19 unemployment impacting “deeper and harder” than Great Recession

ROCKFORD (WREX) — LoRayne Logan started Workplace Staffing more than thirty years ago. In the past three decades she says she hasn't seen unemployment issues quite like this.

"From our perspective this is deeper and harder than the 2008/2009 recession," says Logan.

Logan says instead of a gradual loss of jobs, it happened rapidly.

"We’re seeing almost all sectors have been impacted because this is a two prong crisis," says Logan. "It is economic and health and well-being. You have virtually a halt of a economy because of the concern of health and well being."

Logan says there's a slight glimmer of hope even as the stay at home order continues.

"We are happy to say we are seeing no further deterioration in employment we’re actually seeing a few people called in or added," says Logan. "So we’ve see just a trickling upward and we think that decline has leveled."

Logan says she's hopeful at this point the region has reached the bottom of unemployment and from here on out, employment numbers could gradually and slightly increase. When companies do reopen Workplace Staffing is confident most employees will return to the same company.

"I would say a majority 75% of the people say they want to return and they will return once that customer returns and comes back to them," says Placement Specialist Linda Kinkade.

What remains to be seen is when the rebound will happen and how long it will take.

"We are very convinced rebound is coming it’s just when and in what form," says Logan. "Will it be rapid or will it be more of a trickle?"

