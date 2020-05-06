Winnebago County sees largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County sees it's largest increase in COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period Wednesday, with a 91 case increase, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.

The department now reports 734 cases, up from 643 cases on Tuesday. No additional deaths were reported Wednesday. Twenty-two people have died in the county of COVID-19.

Winnebago County Health Department

A welcome sign, the county reports another day-to-day increase in recoveries. Over 24 hours, 38 people have recovered from the virus in Winnebago County, bringing the total recovery count to 163.

The number of positive cases could soon rise, after Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney sends a letter to the governor saying more than 2,000 COVID-19 tests from Rockford are missing.

Winnebago County Health Department

In its daily report Wednesday, the health department says 3,756 tests have come back negative since the county began testing and 3,770 are still pending.

63.3 percent of cases are in congregate settings in the county and the age group most impacted is people 20-29, according to the county.