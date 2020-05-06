Winnebago County leaders react to Restore Illinois plan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Tuesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker unveiled a five phase plan to reopen the state called "Restore Illinois".

It's a plan leaders in Rockford and Winnebago County believe it's a plan that should provide the region some relief.

"One of the things I really wanted to see from the state was a plan that creates field goal posts," says Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney. "Now we know what we're aiming for. Now we know where to aim our energy,"

Haney adds he thinks the region is on track to reach Phase Three at the end of the month.

"We can do this," says Haney." I am confident if we work together we'll give ourselves every chance and this is a realistic achievable goal in the month of May to go from two to three. I'm optimistic but we also have a heck of a lot of work to do."

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says Rockfordians should feel optimistic about the group they're in.

"I feel very confident," says McNamara. "I think we're very fortunate and quite honestly so is Boone County very fortunate to be in this region. We're one county away from being included in the Chicago region which quite honestly I think will be the one that opens last."

Like Haney, McNamara believes the region can reach the next phase by the end of the month if everyone pulls their weight.

"I really think these next couple weeks are critical," says McNamara. "I know we keep saying that but I really mean it. Now we have been given a road map. If we like it or not we've been given a road map that we have some responsibility and ownership over our future success and future ability to open up businesses."