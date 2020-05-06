U of I College of Medicine-Rockford COVID-19 testing closed until further notice

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The COVID-19 testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine-Rockford is suspended until further notice, according to the Winnebago County Health Department just hours after 13 WREX reported a letter to the governor about more than 2,000 missing tests from that site on Parkview Avenue.

The testing site was operated by the Illinois National Guard at the direction of the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Winnebago County Health Department.

Earlier Wednesday, 13 WREX obtained a letter sent to Gov. JB Pritzker from Chairman Frank Haney, calling on the governor's office to intervene to help retrieve the missing tests.

The missing tests account for 60 percent of current tests pending in Winnebago County, according to the letter.

"The issue is complex and includes both a new testing laboratory and a contracted vendor for notifying clients and the ability to electronically provide test results to the WCHD," the health department said in a statement to 13 WREX Wednesday night.

Health officials say the testing site will be shut down until the issue is resolved. In the meantime, county residents who wish to be tested for COVID-19 can visit the community testing site at Auburn High School, 520 North Pierpont Ave.

"The delay is regrettable but all are working to promptly resolve and address the issue with the goal of resuming testing at the Community Based Testing Site at the University of Illinois Health Sciences Campus in Rockford," the Winnebago County Health Department said in a statement. "It is important for WCHD to receive results promptly and quickly complete contact tracing to notify and isolate all those exposed. Our goal is to protect the health of the community."

13 WREX reached out to the governor's office for a comment on the missing tests. This article will be updated when we hear back.