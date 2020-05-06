Salons and barbershops prepare for regulations Illinois could put in place in order to open

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Hairdressers and barbers are of those unemployed. Their shops have been closed for six weeks and while it's unclear when salons can open, some say the time to prepare is now.

A salon chair is much more than a place to get a haircut.

"Man we miss our clients a lot. It's been very strange," said The Parlour Barbershop and Haberdashery Manager Sarah Leon.

"Our clients are just an extension of our families," said Urban Edge Salon Owner Jeanine Eyster.

Many salon owners in our area are planning for regulations Illinois could put in place in order to open.

"I've seen like they kinda makeshift shower rods that come out of the wall and they have clear plastic shower curtains in between every station. Which I thought was a great idea because you can still see the person next to you," said The Parlour Owner Toni Leon.

Some necessary precautions could put a burden on salon and barbershop owners.

"We've heard disposable capes. Well we don't normally use disposable capes so that would be something we would have to go out and purchase," said Eyster.

Eyster expects many stylists will have to pay out of pocket for certain personal protective equipment which can be hard to come by.

"You try to find or buy gloves, they are sold out everywhere. I bought disinfectant and I can't find spray bottles to pour it into to give to all the girls for their stations," said Eyster.

The Parlour in downtown Rockford says it has the space and tools to accommodate guidelines but will limit what it offers.

"We will not be doing shaves. We will not be doing beard trims just because of the close quarters of the face," said Tony.

Gearing up and trimming down to win the COVID-19 battle.

The Parlour offers its products through a curbside service. They will be handing out orders this Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.