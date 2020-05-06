Rockford Public Library opens curbside book pickup

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public Library has officially started curbside pickup.



In a Facebook post, the library announced you can set up an appointment to pick up books.



There are a couple of steps you need to follow to make an appointment.



First, go to the library's website and place a reserve/hold on any book you are interested in picking up.



Then a library staff member will call you to set up an appointment.



Once you have an appointment set, you can show up to the library at your scheduled time.



The library does ask you stay in your car until it is your turn for pickup.



There will be staff members with signs and instructions when you arrive.



You need to have your library card or state ID card to pick up the books.



Click here to see what books are in the library's database for you to choose from.