Rockford facility puts on ‘reverse parade’

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Since March 18, regular visitors of the Barbara Olson Center of Hope, haven't been able to come by. That's why staff wanted to do something special for them.

The center serves roughly 170 adults with developmental disabilities, and the center could not parade to each of their homes. That's why it invited them and their families to come see the workers.

"It's just as rewarding for us to be able to see our participants, for them not being here since the middle of March, as it is for the participants to see the staff that they haven't seen in so long."

While visitors were in their vehicles, staff showed off posters and played music for a reverse parade.