Pritzker stresses importance of wearing a mask, addresses mask-related discrimination

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker addressed the importance of wearing a face covering in public as well as discrimination against people wearing a face covering.



Speaking during his daily press briefing, the governor spoke about wearing face coverings and the impact it can have on you and the community.

"At this time, face coverings are required in public situations where social distance cannot be maintained, and that applies only to those who are medically able to wear a mask. I recognize that this is a new practice for many in Illinois and the entire United States, but it's on us to change how we think about face coverings. Protecting your fellow Americans by wearing a face covering in public is a collective act of patriotism, and doctors will tell you it's one of the best things we can do for public health right now," said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor then addressed discrimination happening to people wearing a face covering or mask. Gov. Pritzker says if you see discrimination happening, speak out.

"I want to call on the public to help us stop these hateful incidents by speaking out and standing up for others in your community," said Gov. Pritzker.

If you see mask-related discrimination, report it to the Illinois Department of Human Rights: IDHR.webmail@illinois.gov.