Piece of the polar vortex to bring late-season chill to Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A buckling of the jet stream is going to allow for a chill through the first full week of May.

Polar Vortex pays Midwest a visit:

One usually doesn't hear much about the polar vortex outside of the winter season, but the wavy pattern of the jet stream by late-week is going to result in much cooler-than-average temperatures into the early weekend.

Record low temperatures are possible overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Obviously temperatures aren't forecast to dive below-zero with this visit from the colder pattern, but records could crumble, especially overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

What is the Polar Vortex?:

It seems like over the past several years, use of the term "polar vortex" has become increasingly more commonplace. It's partly due to people becoming more weather-savvy, but also because it's a hot buzzword that gets thrown around a lot. The polar vortex is essentially a very strong area of low pressure that generally stays locked up over the far northern reaches of the continent.

The polar vortex normally remains locked up over far northern Canada and Alaska.

The result is cold air being locked up over the Arctic region and the local area not being impacted whatsoever. However, once in a while, the jet stream gets buckled and cold air gets dislodged from the "normal" position.

A weakened jet stream can result in the polar vortex spilling into the Lower 48.

When this occurs, it's usually due to a building high pressure in the mid- and upper-levels of the atmosphere along the West Coast. Later in the week, this is exactly what happens as warm temperatures surge as far north as Alaska. The core of the cold air aloft at about 20,000-feet is projected to be around -40° Celsius, something which has not occurred during the month of May in the Lower 48.

The jet stream will resemble a white-knuckle roller coaster by early in the weekend.

This pattern is usually slow-moving, but temperatures are going to slowly climb through next week.