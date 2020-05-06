One last day of warmth expected before temperatures plunge late this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Today felt a lot more like early May (or at least like the middle of spring), and we get one more dose of the milder air before temperatures crash late this week. Another chance for rain develops during the last milder day.

Warm for now:

Temperatures hit the middle 60's Wednesday, marking the first time this week above the 50's. That milder air hangs on overnight and for Thursday. Tonight remains dry, with the sky clearing out. Temperatures only cool to the low 40's, so the night won't be quiet as brisk.

Thursday stays similar to Wednesday- the day starts out sunny, feels warm in the afternoon, then turns cloud with a chance for rain in the evening.

Temperatures get close to average for 2nd day in a row.

First up, with 60's again- Rockford should warm up to around 65 degrees, which is only a few degrees below average. This is about as close as we get to average this week.

A few spotty showers may slide through the Stateline all of Thursday evening.

By the evening, a cold front from the Arctic arrives on scene. An area of low pressure riding along the front may kick up a few rain showers during this time. Like we say today, these showers look to be scattered, so not all areas pick up rain. The rain may hold on a little longer, with spotty showers still going as late as 11 pm. The weather dries up late Thursday night as the Arctic cold front moves through.

Chilly end to the week:

Once the Arctic front moves by, temperatures resemble late March again. We do get to see a lot of sunshine Friday and Saturday, but the sunny weather won't help remove the chill from the air.

Temperatures struggle to warm to 50 degrees Friday thanks to chilly air flooding the Midwest

Friday looks to tie the coldest day of the week (Tuesday only warmed to 50 degrees). Temperatures like these are a lot more like March 22nd than May 8th. Friday night will definitely be the coldest night of the week. Conditions look to drop below freezing and into the upper 20's. Because we are getting into "hard freeze" territory, be sure to protect your garden, crops, or sensitive plants if they need it.

By Saturday, temperatures get a little closer to 60 degrees, with another bright sunny day. Mother's Day switches things up with rain showers on the way. A light rain falls for much of the day, then dry conditions settle back in again by Sunday night.

Attempting to warm:

Next week starts out cool and in the 50's, then the 60's look to return by the middle of the week. Looking long-term, a warmer weather pattern tries to enter the scene late in the week. There's a chance we may be near or at average by late next week.