Memorial Day parade, festivities canceled in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Memorial Day parade and other festivities have been canceled in Rockford this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation was announced on Wednesday.

Despite the cancellation, Veterans Memorial Hall wants you to still honor our fallen veterans by decorating a veterans grave.

2020 marks the 152nd anniversary of Grand Army of the Republic, Commander General John Logan’s General Order # 11 which created “Decoration Day”, which was designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country.

