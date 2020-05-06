Lee, Ogle Counties release plan to reopen sooner

DIXON (WREX) — On the heels of Gov. Pritzker releasing a five-phase plan to reopen Illinois, Lee and Ogle Counties come together to create a plan for reopening the region sooner.

The plan will have to be reviewed by the state, but it lays out a plan different from the Governor's.

“This phased process brings us hope of returning to a new normal in the coming weeks and months,” said Jeff Fiegenschuh, Rochelle City Manager. “I’m confident that our community will come together to make the plan a reality.”

Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss says the first step is reaching out to small businesses to make sure they can meet the requirements.

Some of those requirements include:

customers must wear masks

businesses have to be able to stay clean and sanitize after customers leave

the occupancy of a business must be either limited to five people or no more than 25 percent of fire code regulations.

Leaders there say they want the state's regions broken up even smaller to separate them from bigger cities.

"What's going on in Rockford is a lot different than what's going on in Rochelle and Dixon so, we're hoping to work with the Governor's office and State Representative Tom Demmer in a plan, in a very measured responsible plan, to begin reopening," Langloss explains.

We will have more coverage of this story on 13 News at 10. This story will be updated.