Keye-Mallquist Park in Rockford to receive a $600,000 face-lift

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Keye-Mallquist Park in Rockford will see some major improvements this fall.

The State of Illinois awarded the Rockford Park District $275,000 to upgrade the park, which was then matched by the park district.

The Blazer Foundation added an additional $100,000 for resurfacing.

The money will help make the playground wheelchair accessible, put in a multi-use sports field and an outdoor fitness area.

Construction will start in the fall and finish by the summer of 2021.

