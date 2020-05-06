Hononegah volleyball player chooses sports, service for college

ROCKTON (WREX) — Hononegah senior Amy Jones is always looking to help.

"I was raised in a family of public servants and I have just always been drawn to helping other people," Jones said.

She's committed to play volleyball at the United States Merchant Marine Academy, a service academy just outside of New York City.

"I'm so excited," she said of her choice. "I've wanted to go to a service academy for the past two years. It's been on my radar. I got recruited by a couple of other schools for volleyball. We got out to Kings Point (NY) for my visit and I decided that was the place I needed to be. When I was with the plebes and going to classes I noticed the camaraderie and how close everyone was and that's when I decided that's what I wanted and that's where I needed to be."

That aspect reminded her of her high school team.

"Especially with Hononegah volleyball, we've all gotten really close," Jones said. "Travelling to tournaments, all that fun stuff. The team bonding and it's always the bus rides I remember."

Applying for the USMMA is a rigorous process.

"I also had to get a Congressional nomination so I applied for both Senators and Representative Kinzinger and I actually got all three which was really exciting," she said.

Now, she'll get to interact with like-minded people from all over the country.

"My incoming class is about 280 students from everywhere," Jones said. "That's what I'm most excited for. Kids that have the same mindset and goals and want to succeed in their fields but also really want to support each other."

Support is something we all can use right about now.