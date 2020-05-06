Haney: 2,100+ COVID-19 tests missing from Rockford testing site

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More than 2,000 COVID-19 tests administered at a testing site in Rockford are missing, according to Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney.



Haney says the tests were done at the University of Illinois College of Medicine.



The state contracted a third-party vendor to process the tests done at the site. To date, the third party vendor has been provided with more than 2,100 test specimens from this site, but zero tests have been reported to the Winnebago County Health Department or Illinois Department of Public Health, according to Haney.

As of May 5, the missing tests represents over 60% of the total current pending tests and approximately 28% of all tests to date in the county, according to Haney.

Chairman Haney has sent a letter to Governor JB Pritzker, asking for help recovering the missing specimens.



You can read the full letter below: