Experts caution people of screen time addiction amid stay-at-home order

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With technology in use now more than ever, experts warn us about being cautious to screen time addiction.

Consistent, regular use of screen time can be addictive on its own, but the problem is heightened through the use of social media, which triggers certain systems of the brain according to SwedishAmerican Psychiatrist Dr. Oday Alsarraf.

"We're accessing that reward pathway, then it actually becomes an addiction," Dr. Alsarraf said.

Younger people who use social media are particularly vulnerable to screen time addiction according pediatric research.

"From the ages of three to 18, screen time should not exceed two hours a day," Dr. Alsarraf said.

Two hours can seem like a low standard when kids already use their phones around the clock and now, have to do e-learning.

One person who knows how to strike a balance with screen time is Marissa Johnson. A teacher of a third grade class at Christian Life Schools and mother of a 13-year-old daughter, Olivia, she's well aware of the screen time struggle.

"They're forced to be on their screen now with school, but that's still what they like to do in their free time," Johnson said. "Especially now that they can't see their friends face-to-face."

In the classroom, Johnson tries to limit the length of her recorded lessons and leans on worksheets and other activities when possible.

At home, Johnson relies on the Qustodio app to limit her daughter's screen time. She says it's helped Olivia learn to budget her time and find other activities outside of technology. Overall, she says while children might not agree with setting screen time guidelines, it's important to teach children boundaries.

"Kids really do respond well to boundaries and limits," Johnson said. "They're probably not going to verbalize it to you because they don't really realize how much they need it."

If you've found that you're screen time has increased too much during the stay at home order, KP Counseling's Kevin Polky says there's no need to panic.

While screen time has many addictive qualities, he says there's screen time is needed more than ever. This is particularly true when it comes to connecting to friends and relatives according to Polky.

Polky urges there's also a difference between addictive behavior and habitual behavior. On average, it takes about three weeks to form a habit, which then becomes more entrenched in our behavior before it slowly becomes an addiction. The good news, according to Polky, is that it's easier to break habitual behavior than it is to break an addiction.

Whether screen time is habitual or addictive, Polky has a method that effective against both.

"If I don't want to be on a particular device, what am I putting in as an alternative?" Polky said. "I want the alternative to have a similar type of gratification."

So whether you pick up a book or a puzzle, experts urge us to put down the phone so technology doesn't put our life on hold once the stay-at-home order expires.

If you missed part one of our screen time series focusing on short term health consequences of screen time, click here.