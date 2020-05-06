Deceased Stateline residents receive stimulus checks, IRS issues guidance to repay

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- While millions of people across our country still wait for their COVID-19 stimulus checks, some who died mistakenly received theirs.

Teresa Wilmot received a letter in the mail on Friday, but it wasn't addressed to her. Instead, it was a letter from the federal government to her partner of 39 years, Frank Dajka. It said his COIVD-19 relief payment had been deposited. Dajka passed away on March 14 at the age of 90. He was known for his 25-year volunteer service to RPS 205 and his army service.

Frank Dajka

"I understand that they did this whole thing very fast and I understand the reason for the speed," Wilmot said. "But, I did want to return it. I had no right to that money, and I wanted to give it back to the government. Heaven knows they need it."

It's unclear how many people who died incorrectly received stimulus checks from the federal government. But, Wilmot is not alone.

Nicole Sofolo received a check intended for her mother, Betty, who passed away in February 2019.

"I thought, you know everything was wrapped up with, everything I had to deal with," Sofolo said, referring to the closure of her mother's death. "Then, all of a sudden, there that comes. So, I was very surprised, yes."

Wilmot said she tried to contact the IRS to receive guidance on how to return that money. But, it wasn't until Wednesday when she got that guidance.

If that money was incorrectly sent to you or a loved one who passed away, you must return it.

If the payment was a paper check: Write "Void" in the endorsement section on the back of the check. Mail the voided Treasury check immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below. Don't staple, bend, or paper clip the check. Include a note stating the reason for returning the check. If the payment was a paper check and you have cashed it, or if the payment was a direct deposit: Submit a personal check, money order, etc., immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below. Write on the check/money order made payable to “U.S. Treasury” and write 2020EIP, and the taxpayer identification number (social security number, or individual taxpayer identification number) of the recipient of the check. Include a brief explanation of the reason for returning the EIP.

If you live in Illinois, it must be returned to:

Philadelphia Refund Inquiry Unit

2970 Market St

DP 3-L08-151

Philadelphia, PA 19104