Cooler temperatures to follow brief midweek warmth

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday featured rain, clouds, and cool temperatures. Highs in Rockford only reached 50° during the early afternoon, so the majority of the day was spent in the 40s. Changes are ahead in the short-term before cooler temperatures return.

Midweek warm-up:

High temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday climb into the lower and middle 60s. While this is still slightly below average, it's far warmer than other days that are ahead this week.

A mix of sunshine and clouds are going to be likely both of those days, but Wednesday afternoon features a small chance for a spotty shower or two. As the surface warms, instability builds thanks to the cold upper levels. This change in temperature in the vertical often leads to a pop-up shower during the late afternoon and early evening.

A stray shower is possible late Wednesday afternoon into the early evening.

Thursday is forecast to remain dry under partly cloudy skies. We'll likely start the day with abundant sunshine before clouds begin to stream in ahead of a potent cold front. The cold front comes through with dry conditions, but a few rain showers are possible post-frontal passage south of I-88.

Returning to the chill:

The cold front that slides through late Thursday is going to bring an unseasonably cool blast of air into the Stateline. High temperatures Friday, despite abundant sunshine, only climb into the lower 50s. Temperatures like this are more typical of mid-to-late-March.

Christmas Day 2019 is going to wind up being warmer than what we'll see Friday afternoon.

To put this into perspective a bit more, Rockford's high temperature on Christmas Day last year was 59°. We'll be a solid 5°+ cooler than that as we wind down the work week.

Dry stretch ends:

We'll start the weekend with sunshine, but clouds return late Saturday ahead of what looks to be a wet Mother's Day. Rain chances stick around through Sunday with highs only in the middle to upper 50s.