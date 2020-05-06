Cold snap brings near-record temperatures Mother’s Day weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Weather that may feel more like the middle of March descends into the Stateline this weekend, and could get us close to record territory by Friday night. The extra chill in the air is set up partially by very warm weather elsewhere.

Cold pattern:

Why will we end up so cold starting Friday, and lasting possibly into the middle of next week? A unique set up in the jet stream provides the rare May freeze. While it isn't the polar vortex, we can see this set up provide bone-chilling air during the winter. Since the air is warmer because of spring, we get brisk conditions instead.

We start near Greenland, where a large area of high pressure is causing a traffic jam, of sorts. Meteorologists call this a 'Greenland Block', since this pattern in the jet stream "blocks" the progress of the rest of the jet downstream from the high pressure.

On the other end of the country, a large "omega block" ridge pattern sets up on the West Coast. This pattern gets its name from its shape resembling the Greek letter omega. This ridge acts similar to the Greenland Block on the other side of North America. Under this ridge, record heat hits the West Coast for a while. Warm weather slides all the way up toward Alaska, since the ridge is able to set up so far north.

Between these two ridges, the jet stream has nowhere else to go but south. It plunges far southward starting Friday. This also forces chilly air from the Arctic far southward as well.

Since a Greenland Block is stubbornly in place, the southward plunge lasts through next Wednesday before the chilly pattern finally breaks down.

Near record territory:

While new records won't fall left and right, we may get close to a record Friday night. During this chilly pattern, temperatures fall into the 50's during the day, and the 30's for low. Friday gets the worst of the cold air.

Temperatures may struggle to get back to 50 degrees Friday afternoon, with most locations only get to the upper 40's. At night, temperatures not only dive into frosty territory, but likely drop below freezing.

A rare "hard freeze" looks likely Friday night. Not only do temperatures drop below freezing, but the upper 20's are on the way. Conditions this cold causes harsh damage to plants and crops. If necessary, make sure you cover up or protect your plants Friday night. Frost is likely in spots over the weekend, but we won't be getting the widespread frost and freeze as we will Friday night.

Friday night is our best chance to tie or set a new record. The coldest temperature record for May 9th is 27 degrees, set in 1966.