Breaking down the 5 phases of Illinois’ plan to re-open

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has shed light on the state's plan to re-open.



Gov. Pritzker announced a 5-phase plan to re-open the state on Tuesday. The state is currently in phase 2, according to the governor.

"We have to figure out how to live with COVID-19 until it can be vanquished – and to do so in a way that best supports our residents’ health and our healthcare systems, and saves the most lives," said Gov. Pritzker.

The plan will operate by a "region by region basis" and be updated as research and science develop and as the potential for effective treatments or vaccines is realized.

"Restore Illinois is a public health plan to safely reintroduce the parts of our lives that have been put on hold in our fight against COVID-19. This is also a data-driven plan that operates on a region-by-region basis, a recognition that reality on the ground looks different in different areas of our state," said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor said the state moved into phase 2 of the plan on May 1, when the modified stay-at-home order went into place. The governor said the earliest a region can move to phase 3 is May 29, but that date can be changed.



Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Lee counties are in the North-Central region of the state's plan.

Here's a look at the 5 phases:

PHASE 1 - RAPID SPREAD

What it means: The number of COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital, in ICU beds, and on ventilators is increasing.



When it starts: Every region in the state has experienced this phase already. The governor says regions can move back into this phase if infection numbers, hospitalizations increase again.

What's allowed: Only essential businesses stay open, with restrictions.

What restrictions are in place: Strict stay-at-home order are in place and social distancing guidelines are introduced.

PHASE 2 - FLATTENING

What it means: The rise in the rate of infection is beginning to slow and stabilize. Hospitalizations and ICU bed usage continue to increase but are flattening, and hospital capacity remains stable.

When it starts: The state moved into this phase starting May 1 during the modified stay-at-home order.

What's allowed: Select state parks, golf courses, forest preserves are open with restrictions. Non-essential retail businesses can re-open for curbside pick-up and delivery, only. Essential gatherings, such as religious services, of 10 or fewer allowed

What restrictions are in place: Illinoisans are required to wear a mask or face covering when going outside if they won't be able to abide by social distancing guidelines. Example: a face covering is needed when going to the store, but not necessary when going for a walk by yourself.

PHASE 3 - RECOVERY

What it means: The rate of infection among those tested, the number of patients admitted to the hospital, and the number of patients needing ICU beds is stable or declining.

When it starts: Once a region can meet the thresholds listed above, they can move into this phase. Gov. Pritzker said the earliest a region can move into this phase is May 29.

What's allowed: Manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons can reopen to the public with capacity and other limits and safety precautions. All gatherings limited to 10 or fewer people are allowed.

What restrictions are in place: Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.

PHASE 4 - REVITALIZATION

What it means: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital continues to decline.

When it starts: This phase can begin when a region is at or under a 20 percent positivity rate and increasing no more than 10 percentage points over a 14-day period. There also needs to be no overall increase (i.e. stability or decrease) in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness for 28 days. Begin contact tracing and monitoring within 24 hours of diagnosis for more than 90% of cases in region. There is no date set for this phase right now.

What's allowed: All gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel resumes, child care and schools reopen under guidance from the IDPH.

What restrictions are in place: Face coverings and social distancing continue to be the norm.

PHASE 5 - ILLINOIS RESTORED

What it means: A vaccine or highly effective treatment widely available or the elimination of any new cases over a sustained period, the economy fully reopens with safety precautions continuing.

When it starts: The state will only move into this phase once a vaccine or highly effective treatment is available. Or there's no new cases over a period of time. There is no date set for this phase at this time.

What's allowed: Conventions, festivals and large events are permitted, and all businesses, schools, and places of recreation can open.



What restrictions are in place: New safety guidance and procedures in place reflecting the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can read the full plan below: