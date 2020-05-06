Belvidere Chrysler plant scheduled to reopen June 1

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Chrysler assembly plant in Belvidere is scheduled to re-open June 1, after being shuttered for weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Jodi Tinson, a spokesperson with FCA, says most plants in the U.S. and Canada will begin to reopen, including the one in Belvidere. Plants in Mexico will be subject to a separate announcement, she says.



"This plan has been developed following continuous discussions with the unions, the UAW, Unifor and Section 23 CTM, as well as local governments," she said in an email to 13 WREX.



She says safety measures will be taken.



"FCA remains focused on implementing robust protocols that will make our employees feel confident that all precautions have been taken to ensure our facilities are safe, secure and disinfected when production resumes."



The plant has been closed since March, and 2020 has seen a series of layoffs and closures even before the pandemic.



On March 3, 13 WREX reported the plant would temporarily shut down again for 2 weeks, marking the fourth temporary shutdown since August 2019. Also in January, FCA offered 3,900 hourly production employees two separate voluntary separation packages.