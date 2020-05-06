Authorities search for detainee who escaped Cook County Jail

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Cook County Jail detainee who escaped over the weekend after appropriating the name of another detainee who was about to be released.



Cook County sheriff's spokeswoman Sophia Ansari says 21-year-old Jahquez Scott allegedly promised to pay another detainee $1,000 to let him steal his identity to secure release.



When corrections officers on Saturday called Quintin Henderson's name for discharge, Scott, who was being held on a weapons charge, stepped forward wearing a mask and was allowed to go.



Henderson, who was about to be released on his own recognizance in a drug case, is now being held on aiding and abetting the escape of a felon charges.