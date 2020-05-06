2,270 new coronavirus cases reported in last 24 hours in Illinois, 136 new deaths

COVID-19 UPDATE: Illinois reports more than 2,200 new coronavirus cases along with 136 new deaths. For more info: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, 6 May 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois continues to see coronavirus cases and deaths related to the virus rise across the state.



On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,270 new coronavirus cases. The new cases brings the state's total up to 68,232.



The state is also reporting 136 new deaths related to the virus. The new deaths come one day after the state reported its highest day-to-day death toll. The total death toll in the state related to the virus is up to 2,974.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 68,232 cases, including 2,974 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,974 specimens for a total of 361,260.

"There are things we can do to stop the spread of this virus. We must continue to stay home. We must cover our face if we do have to go outside. We must frequently wash our hands for 20 seconds with soap," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, head of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

The new numbers come one day after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced a 5-phase plan to re-open the state.

